Nicola Coughlan used to want forehead reduction surgery.

The 'Bridgerton' actress was "obsessed" with the top of her face when she was younger and was convinced she needed to have an operation to make herself look less "ugly".

She told Grazia magazine: "As a woman there’s always something new that you should suddenly be self-conscious about. I remember, as a teenager, being obsessed with my forehead. I thought it was so ugly and vowed to get forehead reduction surgery when I was older."

Despite her teenage insecurities, the 38-year-old star is thankful she didn't grow up in the age of social media, as even at her age she isn't immune to feeling any pressure from what she sees online.

She said: "I cannot imagine growing up with the [social media] beauty standards we have today.

"Sometimes I’m like, how am I not that person? Why am I not doing yogalates and drinking green smoothies? But I just have to remind myself that it’s not real. It’s about being nice to yourself. No one’s perfect."

Nicola's friends see her as a beauty expert and she always cautions them to steer clear of TikTok trends when it comes to new products.

She said: "I warn them to steer clear of trending products or brands they’ve never heard of on TikTok, and I never go to sleep with my make-up on.

"I occasionally make the mistake of not taking it off on set. I get home after a two-hour drive and think yeah, no."

And the 38-year-old actress warned people shouldn't judge themselves against what they see on screen and on the red carpet because the stars don't reflect real life.

She said: "One of the biggest things I’ve gleaned from working with so many beauty pros on the set of 'Bridgerton' is that it’s important to give yourself the odd reality check..

"Everyone looks flawless, but of course we do! We get our make-up checked every three minutes, our hair is reset constantly.

"What you see [on the red carpet] is the work of a team of professionals. It’s a fantasy."