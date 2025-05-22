Nicola Peltz is "thankful for the angels" in her life.

Nicola Peltz has paid tribute to 'angels in her life'

Nicola Peltz has paid tribute to 'angels in her life'

The 30-year-old star and her husband Brooklyn Beckham, 26, have enjoyed a picnic date night, and she shared a sweet message for her man with her social media followers.

She wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of Brooklyn: "Best kind of night. I love you so much, baby."

And in a different post, she shared a figure of an angel with the caption: "Thankful for the angels in my life.”

Brooklyn lives in the US with his wife Nicola Peltz and the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary last month.

In a post on Instagram, Brooklyn wrote: "Happy 3 year anniversary baby x.

"I love you with all my heart x I’m so lucky I get to spend everyday with you and wake up to your beautiful face everyday you are my world x I love you so much Nicola."

While Nicola added in a post for her husband: "I can’t believe it’s been three years since this day - I love you with all my heart and promise to always have your back.

"I can’t wait for forever with you. Thank you for being the most incredible husband I could ever dream of. I love you a million times over."

The loved up couple were absent from Brooklyn's dad David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations, which included a glitzy party in Miami last month, as well as a bash the couple's country home in the UK's Cotswolds, a family trip to France and a party in London.

Brooklyn recently opened up about their bond, and revealed they bonded over a love of fast cars.

In an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, Brooklyn admitted his dad - who has been collecting cars over the years - inspired his love of racing when he was "very young".

He added: "It’s something that me and my dad bonded over. My dad’s had some pretty cool cars."

Tagged in