Nicole Eggert has urged her fans to love their bodies

The former Baywatch actress, 53, who soared to fame with Pamela Anderson on the hit lifeguard show, recently revealed she underwent a mastectomy as she battles breast cancer after being diagnosed with the illness in December 2023.

Weeks before she told her online followers she had undergone the procedure she posted a video telling them health meant everything and they should take time out to love their bodies.

She said in a clip that showed her walking on the street while sporting short blonde hair: “This is my message to you to love on yourself.

“Give yourself so much love. Because we spend so much time just picking ourselves apart and comparing ourselves and wishing thus was better, that was different – all of these things, when really we ned to be giving thanks and being grateful for this body that shows up for us every single day.

“It’s because of this body that you have that allows you to get up and have a day – a god day or a bad day or any of it and to feel all the things you feel – it’s because your body is doing all this work for you, and showing up for you.

“So, let’s be grateful for the miracles we are and remember to be kind because it’s not only what we put in our bodies like, nutritionally, in your mouth, it’s our thoughts.

“It’s our inner dialogue – that creates a place or nourishment and health. And health being the key word here. So let’s give this a shot… love yourself.”

Nicole revealed in October 2024 she had undergone a single mastectomy after her doctor told her to “do the single” instead of a double as it would maintain her immune system if she had to have her other breast removed.

On Thursday (28.08.25), she revealed on her Instagram she had undergone another mastectomy, as well as a reconstruction by Orange County plastic surgeon Dr. Kyle Song.

She told fans about the gruelling news by posting a selfie showing her posing in a sports bra and a pair of underwear, along with the caption: “Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday. How was ur weekend? #breastcancer #breastcancerawarness #feelyourselfup.”