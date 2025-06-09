Nicole Scherzinger admitted she felt like she "didn't belong" when she was growing up as she won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

The 46-year-old star - who shot to fame as a member of the Pussycat Dolls in the early 2000s - has been playing Norma Desmond in the Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical Sunset Boulevard and as she won the Tony, she urged others to never "give up" on their dreams.

Speaking live on stage at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday (08.06.25) night, she said: "Growing up, I always felt like I didn't belong, but you all have made me feel like I belong and I have come home at last.

"So if there is anyone who feels like they don't belong or your time hasn't come, don't give up. Just keep on giving and giving because the world needs your love and light more than ever. This is a testament that love always wins."

The former X Factor judge - who previously won an Olivier Award for Best Actress when she plated the role in London's West End - fought off competition from Death Becomes Her stars Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, Audra McDonald for her role in Gypsy, Boop actress Jasmine Amy Rogers to collect the coveted prize.

Meanwhile, former Glee star Darren Criss received the Best Actor in a Musical accolade for his role in Maybe Happy Ending — which tells the story of two robots who find love - having fought off competition from Dead Outlaw's Andrew Durand, Tom Francis in Sunset Boulevard, Jonathan Groff in Just In Time, JamesMonroe Iglehart for A Wonderful World and Jeremy Jordan for Floyd Collins.

Maybe Happy Ending was also named Best Musical of the season, having gone up against The Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Death Becomes Her, and Operation Mincemeat, and Sunset Boulevard was awarded Best Musical Revival.

The new musical was the big winner of the night, taking home six awards in total, also taking home Best Book, Best Direction, Best Original Score and Best Scenic Design in a Musical.

When it comes to the plays currently open on The Great White Way, Succession actress Sarah Snook was named Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play following her star turn in The Picture of Dorian Gray, having been up against Sadie Sink for John Proctor is the Villain, LaTanya Richardson Jackson for Purpose, Mia Farrow for The Roommate,and Laura Donnelly for The Hills of California.

What's more, Hollywood star George Clooney made his Broadway debut earlier this year with the leading role in Good Night and Good Luck, but he was beaten to the prize of Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play by Cole Escola for Oh, Mary.

Purpose - which follows a black family in Chicago as they struggle through secrets, faith, and legacy and politics - was named Best Play.

Full list of winners:

Best Musical

Maybe Happy Ending

Best Play

Purpose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Kara Young, Purpose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Best Revival of a Musical

Sunset Blvd.

Best Revival of a Play

Eureka Day

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

Best Choreography

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Best Book of a Musical

Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

Best Original Score

Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

Best Scenic Design in a Play

Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending

Best Costume Design in a Play

Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd.

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Orchestrations

Margo Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club