Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger haven't planned their wedding yet

The 46-year-old singer has been engaged to Thom Evans for two years but she has been too dedicated to her "dream role" in Sunset Boulevard in London's West End and then New York's Broadway to do any wedding planning.

Asked about her wedding plans, she told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "Oh, there’s no wedding planning, honey. When you do Broadway, it's only Broadway. You eat, sleep – you don't sleep much – and breathe Broadway.

"Thank God I have a very understanding and wonderful and the most supportive fiancé."

And even after her current run on Broadway comes to an end, Nicole admitted she will be looking for another stage show.

She said: "I still want to do more. This moment has made me dream again. Growing up as a Filipino girl, I always loved Miss Saigon. I would love to be a part of that show. Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman is another dream role. Another is to maybe create my own musical."

The former Pussycat Dolls singer also has her eye out for a "bold and daring" role on the big screen.

She said: "I'd love some really bold and daring film roles.

"I'd love to do a movie musical – maybe Sunset Boulevard as a movie. More than anything, I want to keep on doing stuff that shows all of me."

The Poison hitmaker admitted last summer she would need to "make time" in order to start a family with Thom.

She told The Times newspaper: "Oh my gosh, I would love to [have a baby]. I’ve never shied away from that. I can’t wait. It’s like the clock is ticking.

"I want to have a baby but work calls. But I’m going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children."

When asked if her mom is pushing her to get on with starting a family, she replied: "No, because my mother knows how hard I work and how passionate I am about what I do. She is a faithful woman and she just knows, everything in God’s timing."

Thom previously declared proposing to Nicole was the “best day” of his life and he “can’t wait” to get married and start a family with the singer.

He told Men’s Health magazine: “I’m looking to get married soon. I proposed to my fiancée in June 2023. It was one of the best days of my life. Getting married to her and starting a family is something I can’t wait for."