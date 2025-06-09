Nicole Scherzinger was "never satisfied" with herself until she landed her role in Sunset Boulevard.

Nicole Scherzinger at the Tony Awards

The former Pussycat Dolls singer - who first played Norma Desmond in the revival in London's West End before transferring over to New York's Broadway - credits the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical for changing her life because she didn't think she'd achieved her "full potential" before stepping onto the stage in the show.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Tony Awards on Sunday (08.06.25), Nicole told E! News: “I always felt like I wasn’t living in my full potential, my full purpose, and I was never happy with myself, never satisfied.

“It’s because I knew I had so much more to give, and this role in this opportunity allowed me to give all of me, and it’s changed my life, and I’m so grateful for it.”

The 46-year-old star believes her work on Sunset Blvd. - for which she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical - has helped her find a better way to "connect" with people,

She said: “I’m so grateful that I’m able to connect with people on a deeper, soulful, spiritual level, that I could make a difference in these people’s lives, because that’s what we do it for.

"That’s exactly what we do it for. So I’m just so thankful.”

But Nicole doesn't believe she could have handled her gruelling stage schedule without her faith.

She said: “I’m still tired because I just finished a matinee and cried my eyes out in that performance. I’m just grateful.

“I’m grateful to God, because God has carried me when I wanted to give up, and he has held me through this entire process. So I give all the glory to Him. Already. It’s a very been a very healing process for me.”

During her acceptance speech at the Tony Awards, Nicole urged people not to "give up" on their dreams.

She said: "Growing up, I always felt like I didn't belong, but you all have made me feel like I belong and I have come home at last.

"So if there is anyone who feels like they don't belong or your time hasn't come, don't give up. Just keep on giving and giving because the world needs your love and light more than ever. This is a testament that love always wins."

The former X Factor judge - who previously won an Olivier Award for Best Actress when she plated the role in London - fought off competition from Death Becomes Her stars Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, Audra McDonald for her role in Gypsy, Boop actress Jasmine Amy Rogers to collect the coveted prize.