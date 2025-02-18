Nikki Garcia wants to find a man with "wisdom" who will "rock" her body.

Nikki Garcia wants a man with wisdom

The former wrestler has been single splitting from husband Artem Chigvintsev last year amid a domestic violence dispute and she's now shared what she's looking for in her next partner, noting she doesn't mind going for a guy who is much older or younger.

Speaking to her sister, Brie Garcia, and their podcast guest Rocsi Diaz on 'The Nikki and Brie Show', the 41-year-old star commented on the number of attractive men who were in New Orleans for the Super Bowl earlier this month, but the trio noted they were largely on the younger side.

Nikki said: “Do we wanna train [younger men]? I want to be owned. I want my body rocked.

“Where’s the retired ones? The ones that have some wisdom, and age, and have experienced life a little bit?"

But Brie and Rocsi encouraged Nikki - who has four-year-old son Matteo with Artem - to "have fun with a young one".

Brie told her sister: “I was gonna say, don't do retired!”

Nikki replied: “You're right. No. I'll just do it all. Do young. I'll do retired.”

The former WWE star settled her divorce from Artem in November and was ready to "move on" with her life.

Her representative said at the time: “Nikki and Artem have settled their divorce and will not be going to court. Both parties decided to drop the domestic violence restraining orders against each other in an effort to move on with their lives and effectively coparent their son.”

The reality star - who was known as Nikki Bella during her performances in the ring - later admitted that she has found co-parenting with Arem to be "tough" since their split.

She told Us Weekly magazine: "What’s crazy about co-parenting is you get a schedule. It’s wild that one day it’s like, 'OK, here are the days you get your son,' and that’s just what you do.

"For me, that part is incredibly tough. I had never been in our home without him.

"So getting through those days is extremely difficult because I just love being around my son so much.

"I’ve used words like divorce, [but] it’s only been when he’s asked. Everything’s kind of been about us just having our own homes. You get to go see Mommy and you get to go see Daddy.

"On Christmas, we made sure we were both there when we baked Santa’s cookies. Matteo went to bed and we both were there when he woke up. Because he’s our focus, we want to keep those moments."