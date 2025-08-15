Nikki Garcia is ready to try "slow dating".

Nikki Garcia intends to try slow dating

The 41-year-old star - who was married to Artem Chigvintsev between 2022 and 2024 - has revealed that she's ready to return to the dating pool, but Nikki doesn't want to rush into another relationship.

On the latest episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, she shared: "We are coming into the era of slow dating, which means, according to apps, if I was to start talking to someone right now, I will still be in that talking stage by Christmas.

"Slow dating's in, which I'm like, ‘Wait, Wait, this might be a good era for me to be single in.'"

Nikki explained that slow dating - which focuses on building a connection over time - is the perfect approach for where she's currently at in her life.

She said: "This is what I like. You're not gonna push me to commit or have sex or whatever else that we could just start to chat and work our way into, is this worth it? Do we move forward?"

Nikki believes slow dating is actually a sensible option for people seeking lasting love.

She explained: "I love that this is now becoming a thing for people and that green flags are finally trending.

"Like, people, instead of always talking about the red flags or this or, like, I still went into it, people are more like no. Let's talk about the green and how sexy that is."

Meanwhile, Nikki recently revealed that she wants a man with "edge".

The WWE star explained that she would love her new partner to have "swag".

Nikki - who was previously engaged to wrestler-turned-actor John Cena - told People: "I need edge. I like a proper boy, but if he's too proper, I'm like, 'Hmm I can't do it.' So I want edge, I want swag, but I want someone who can run a boardroom, who can get in the gym."

Nikki named Chris Hemsworth and Channing Tatum as her ideal celebrity men.

Speaking about her ideal partner, Nikki confessed: "I'm like Chris Hemsworth, like Troy-type of girl, or Channing Tatum."