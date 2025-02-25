Nikki Glaser would never approach Taylor Swift at an event.

The 40-year-old comedian is a huge fan of the chart-topping pop star, but Nikki - who recently spotted Taylor at the Grammy Awards - doesn't want her to feel uncomfortable at all.

During an appearance on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast, Nikki shared: "Everyone wants a piece. I will never be the one to be like, ‘Excuse me,’ ever.

"It’s almost rude what I do when I’m in the same room as Taylor Swift, because I won’t even look her way. It will take [her tapping me on the shoulder]."

Nikki's friends have actually encouraged her to reach out to Taylor. But the comedian doesn't intend to change her approach.

She said: "There’s no way that she’s dying for that on a night like this where everyone’s doing it. And, of course, she would be so nice. I know exactly how it would go down. But I don’t wanna take someone’s energy away [when] I require their energy to be put into making great music. I don’t want her to make a less great song because she had to be like, ‘Nice to meet you,’ and like, hold me as I’m crying."

Nikki hosted the Golden Globes in January, but the comedian isn't sure whether she'll return to the role.

The stand-up star - who became the first solo female host in Golden Globes history - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I keep seeing headlines that [say], ‘She’s got a deal to do three more [Golden Globes ceremonies]. I haven’t heard about this [offer] yet."

Despite this, Glenn Weiss, the executive producer of the show, previously acknowledged that Nikki would be a "great" long-term host of the Golden Globes.

Glenn told Variety: "We absolutely had a great experience with her, and think that she would be great at this in the long term."