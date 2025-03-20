Nina Dobrev is still "a few months away" from being back to full health.

Nina Dobrev is making a slow recovery

The 36-year-old actress suffered a dirt bike accident in May 2024, which left her hospitalised with multiple injuries to her knee, and Nina has now revealed that she's still a few months away from making a full recovery.

She told PEOPLE: "I'm definitely getting there.

"I'm about ten months into recovery. I'd say typically for someone to be a hundred percent after this kind of a procedure takes about a year. So I'm a few months away from being in the clear and being allowed to do things like snowboarding again. Right in time for summer."

Despite this, Nina has admitted to feeling a little "anxious" amid her recovery.

The 'Vampire Diaries' star said: "I'm just anxious to just feel fully normal and not feel like there's a mental fear. There's a little bit of trepidation trying things again.

"I haven't been on a bicycle since the accident. The accident happened on a dirt bike, but I haven't even been able to get on a bicycle since. Which I wouldn't want to tackle soon."

In December, Nina revealed that she was making good progress with her recovery.

The actress jokingly likened herself to NBA star LeBron James.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time: "It’s been 7 months since my knee surgery and I graduated to JOGGING in physical therapy. Knee is getting stronger and milestones like these may seem insignificant to the normal (healthy) person but they make me feel like LeBron (sic)."

Nina also explained that she could "see light at the end of the tunnel".

She wrote: "It’s been a long journey to get here, I’m feeling very emotional, grateful, and proud to be where I am today. Still have 4.5 months to go until I’m at 100 percent but feeling optimistic. I see light at the end of the tunnel! (sic)"