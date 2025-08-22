Noah Cyrus feels happier than ever.

The 25-year-old star has battled anxiety and depression during her time in the spotlight, but Noah has managed to come through the worst of her struggles and she's now looking to the future with optimism.

The singer - who is the younger sister of pop star Miley Cyrus - told People: "I was struggling with severe depression and severe anxiety, and that was really hard to juggle while touring and not taking proper care of myself or allowing myself to do the proper therapy."

Noah now recognises when she sometimes needs to take a break for the sake of her mental health.

She said: "The one thing that I'm really passionate about and that I know is that I want to keep living life. I do feel like I'm in the happiest and strongest place in my life."

Noah actually sought help for a Xanax addiction back in 2020, and she now looks back on her troubles with a feeling of sadness.

The singer said: "I feel a huge disconnect from the girl who was really struggling with addiction and the place that I was in.

"Whenever I look at that time in my life, I'm just really deeply saddened for myself, because only you really know what you're feeling inside, and it's a feeling that I don't wish on anyone, to not want to be alive anymore."

Noah has encouraged other people who are going through similar struggles to be open and honest about their problems.

The Stay Together hitmaker explained: "I very much encourage people to talk about things if they're open and if they're ready to try to seek that help for themselves. Because I do think that you get to another point in life if you have the ability to try to take on the challenge of working and working on that process.

"I think there is a place that you get to where you have a much better outlook on things, and you start to see a much more positive place that you're going to get to."