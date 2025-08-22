Noah Cyrus wants to become a mother.

The 25-year-old singer is engaged to the fashion designer known as Pinkus, and Noah has revealed that she'd love to become a mom one day.

Noah - who has previously battled with depression and anxiety - told People: "I want to be a mom. This is something that I want more than any other goal in my life. And that also ignited so much more excitement for me. I want to be alive for this; I want this to happen. And that was just something that I wasn't used to feeling, because before, I didn't really feel that connected to life.

"So this is a very strong place that I'm newly in; I'm in the happiest and best, most secure spot I've been in in a very long time."

Noah has also revealed that she finds making music to be a "healing" experience.

The singer released her latest album, I Want My Lovers To Go With Me, in July, and Noah found making the record to be a "cathartic experience".

She explained: "Some of the songs do feel a bit sacred and a bit spiritual in a way, where you may not be exactly talking about religion, but it feels like you're connecting to something larger than yourself."

Noah is the daughter of director Tish Cyrus and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, and she recently claimed that the "gift and love for music" is in her family's DNA.

She said: "My dad's side of the family is very musically gifted and just love music. It's the bloodline that gave us the gift and love for music.

"It was the thing that brought them together - and it's been the thing bringing us all together - so music's been a constant through and through forever in the Cyrus family."

Noah released her debut album, The Hardest Part, back in 2022 - but the singer has only recently found her "sense of self".

She said: "A lot of my career has been the journey of finding myself again.

"Now I know my sense of self, and I know what I want to write about and who I want to connect to. I'm at a place in my life where I don't think that people really know this part of who I am, because there have been so many different variations of myself ’cause I was just growing up, and I was changing."