Normani has got engaged to DK Metcalfe

The 'Wild Side' singer is set to marry sportsman DK Metcalf, with the wide receiver revealing the news when he described the former Fifth Harmony star as his fiancee while celebrating his trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 27-year-old footballer said: “Shoutout to my beautiful fiancée for being here with me. Can’t wait to step onto the field with the rest of the Black and Gold Nation.”

The post also included two photos of the pair posing alongside a Steelers helmet, with Normani offering a brief glimpse of her ring.

And during a press conference, DK - whose real name is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf - showed off his partner's sparkler, urging her to "hold that rock up, baby".

The former Seattle Seahawks player revealed he had popped the question in front of both of their families.

He said: “My family and her family was in Houston.

"It was my sister’s spring break and [I] just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya and joining our families with a ring.”

The 28-year-old singer confirmed her relationship with DK on Instagram in July 2023, and later revealed they had been introduced by Ciara and her husband, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson.

She told Apple Music: “We actually met through Ciara and Russ. If you could trust a couple [to set you up], that would be the couple.”

Meawhile, Normani previously praised another of her friends, Ariana Grande, for being an "incredible" source of support.

She told E! News: "Ari has been such an incredible support system for me."

The 'Dancing With a Stranger' singer delayed the release of her debut solo album 'Dopamine' after both of her parents were diagnosed with cancer. However, Ariana was a supportive presence throughout the difficult times.

She shared: "Even just when my album came out, whatever I have released she is always one of the first to text me and just let me know how proud she really is."

Normani explained her pal has "always gone above and beyond" to support her in recent years.

The 'Motivation' hitmaker said: "She also knows what I’ve endured.

"This has not been an easy process for me, but she’s been there really every step of the way and has always gone above and beyond to make sure that I know how proud she is. It means a lot."