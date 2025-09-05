'Nothing but love': Orlando Bloom breaks silence on Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom has “nothing but love” for former fiancee Katy Perry.

The 48-year-old actor and the 40-year-old popstar – who share five-year-old daughter Daisy together – confirmed their split in July and in his first public comments since the break-up, Orlando insisted he is grateful for the time they spent together.

During an interview with Today's Craig Melvin, while promoting his new film, The Cut, Orlando was asked: "There's been some personal changes in your life since you were here the last time. How are you doing?"

He replied: "I'm great, man. I'm so grateful. We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it.

"And we're great. We're going to be great. Nothing but love.”

Meanwhile, a source previously insisted that the couple planned to maintain an amicable relationship for Daisy’s sake.

A source told PEOPLE: “Katy has every intention of maintaining a positive and respectful relationship with Orlando. He's the father of their daughter and that will always come first for her.

"They've been through a lot together and while they've decided to go their separate ways, there's still a mutual respect between them. They're still very much in touch and co-parenting Daisy together. For the sake of their daughter, they're committed to keeping things amicable."

Orlando and Katy got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 and announced that they were expecting a baby in the singer's music video for Never Worn White in March 2020.

Before their split was announced, insiders alleged the relationship had been rocky for some time.

A source told PEOPLE: “They're pretty much done, they don’t really see them being able to turn things around here.

"It’s been breaking down the last couple of months and isn’t looking good.”

Orlando is also dad to son Flynn, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.