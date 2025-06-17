Caitlyn Jenner says there is "nowhere I would have rather been" than Israel in recent days, despite the country coming under attack.

Caitlyn Jenner has no regrets about Israel visit

The 75-year-old star was in Tel Aviv to attend the city's Pride Parade, but the event was subsequently cancelled after Israel and Iran exchanged missile attacks over the weekend.

It came after Israel first attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and missile sites on Friday (13.06.25).

Despite the attacks, Caitlyn insists she doesn't regret her journey to Israel.

She wrote on X: "My heart is with the nation and people of Israel.

Many people are asking if I regret or second guess my journey to Israel and being there while we were attacked.

Simple answer- NO.

There is nowhere I would have rather been. (sic)"

During her time in Israel, Caitlyn sipped red wine in a Tel Aviv bomb shelter as she and others took cover.

The former Olympian admitted she doesn't have "one ounce of regret or fear in being in Israel over the past few days", and is "proud" to have visited the country.

She told TMZ: "I was proud to be in Israel, the past few days, including when the bombings started.

"I sheltered in place alongside Israelis and foreigners this included, Christians, Jews, and Muslims.

"The unity and strength of the diverse spirit of all faiths and nationalities sheltering together as one people was a ceiling I can hardly explain without getting emotional.

"The best version of humanity was on display in the bunkers.

"The spirit and strength of the Israeli people, and allies of Israel, specifically leaders like Donald Trump, have achieved a long overdue mission - the destruction and dismantling of the terrorist Iranian regime.

"The Iranian people deserve to be liberated from these terrorists, and the world is much safer without their violent terrorist government."

Caitlyn hasn't confirmed if she has fled the country, but The Times of Israel reported she booked a flight back to Los Angeles via neighbouring Jordan on Sunday (15.06.25).