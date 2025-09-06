Oasis could extend their reunion beyond this year’s tour.

The band’s frontmen Liam and Noel Gallagher are well into their 2025 comeback gigs, and the band’s photographer Kevin Cummins has now suggested the pair could extend the scheduled run to include shows at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

The Manchester photographer, 71, who has documented Oasis since their early days, said plans to include the stadium in the current run were abandoned due to redevelopment work.

He added to The Sun while promoting his Los Angeles exhibition Oasis: Be Here Now and his new book Oasis: The Masterplan, the brothers had initially wanted to perform at the ground as part of their comeback tour, but were prevented from doing so.

He said: “I don’t see why they can’t continue with it once the tour is over in November.

“They might decide they want to play the Etihad, which they couldn’t play on this tour because the end where the stage would’ve been is being redeveloped to make the stadium bigger.

“But they could play every single night of the year and fill it.

“I’m not joking – 15 million people applied for tickets in the UK alone. It is unheard of.”

Kevin, who first photographed Oasis in the early 1990s ahead of their debut album Definitely Maybe, also voiced support for the Gallagher brothers recording new music together.

He said: “I don’t see why they couldn’t get in the studio and record a new album. Noel is writing songs all the time.

“And Liam’s voice is well suited to what Noel writes.

“Noel’s great in that he always wrote songs that suited his own voice and songs that suited Liam’s.

“He understood that there was a balance there that not everybody can sing it.

“And he’s very generous as well with his songs. He understands the industry really well.

“So why not get back in the studio and see what happens? You don’t have to tell everybody you’re doing it. Do it and see if it works.”

The Oasis reunion tour is expected to earn Liam, 52, and Noel, 58, up to £100million, fuelled by record-breaking ticket demand and merchandising sales.