Oasis are among the nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Liam Gallagher has previously slammed the Hall of Fame

The chart-topping Britpop group - who announced their long-awaited reunion in 2024 - are joined on the list of nominees by fellow Manchester band New Order, who were formed in 1980.

Liam Gallagher, the lead singer of Oasis, previously rubbished the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, saying he doesn't crave recognition from "some geriatric in a cowboy hat".

Liam, 52 - who has also enjoyed success as a solo artist - told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I’ve done more for rock’n’roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it’s all a load of b*******."

Liam is set to reunite with his brother Noel for a money-spinning Oasis reunion tour, which begins in Cardiff in July.

Elsewhere, Mariah Carey and Cyndi Lauper are also among the 14 acts being considered for inclusion in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Mariah, 55, actually appeared on the ballot last year, but Cher, Mary J Blige, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest were all inducted instead.

The chart-topping pop star has been eligible for the Hall of Fame for almost a decade, and has been repeatedly overlooked for the accolade, despite being one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Meanwhile, this year's list of nominees also features the likes of Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Mana, OutKast, Phish, Soundgarden and The White Stripes.

Artists become eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording, and voting for this year's inductees has already opened. The finalists are due to be revealed in April, with around half of the nominees set to be inducted later this year.