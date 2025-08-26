Olivia Jade Giannulli has been "supported" by her therapist amid reports she's split from her boyfriend Jacob Elordi.

Olivia Jade Giannulli has opened up about being supported by her therapist

The 25-year-old YouTube star reportedly parted ways with her actor partner over the summer, and she's now confessed she's been getting help to deal with "big transitions" in her life.

In a new video posted on YouTube, she explained: "I think summer gets painted as this like carefree, perfect, kind of month or two, and I’m here to remind you that it’s totally normal if you’re feeling a little off or a little nervous during big transitions or seasonal transitions or whatever it may be ...

"[I use] therapy to fight a lot of nerves and uncomfortable changes ... [and] to navigate many situations in life."

She added: "I feel like my therapist has very much supported me during this season of life and change and I’m very grateful that I have an outlet and somebody to talk to ... [They helped me] see things in a different light."

Olivia had been dating the Euphoria star on and off since 2021, but recent reports suggested they have called time on their romance.

A source told US Weekly: "Things have been rocky between them all summer. Olivia moved to Paris to get away and have a fresh start for a bit. She needed a change of scenery ...

"Jacob is very focused on work, and has been traveling, so the distance had put a strain on their relationship.

"They both initiated the conversation and agreed it wasn’t working. They aren’t really in touch at the moment and are letting things cool off. Both of them are very busy doing their own things."

The influencer - who is the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin - previously split from Jacob in 2022 but they went on to rekindle their romance the following year.

A source explained around that time: "They both seem really happy, and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they officially got back together."

Jacob previously dated model/actress Kaia Gerber - the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber - but they split in 2021 before he struck up a new romance with Olivia.