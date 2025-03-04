Olivia Munn always “feels good” when she goes out with John Mulaney.

The ‘Newsroom’ actress – who has Malcolm, three, and five-month-old Mei with her husband – is thrilled to have such a supportive partner because he will always lift her up, no matter how she’s feeling inside.

Speaking to E! News about her preparations for Vanity Fair’s Oscars party, she said: "John is always just so sweet and supportive so it always feels good to get ready when he goes. No matter what it is, he’s always like, 'You look great.'"

But the 44-year-old star admitted she also needed “a lot” of time to prepare in order to look refreshed after spending her time looking after her two young children.

She said: "After having kids and running around and everything, you kind of need a lot of that extra care. That’s the secret—a facial right before. Literally, like, an hour before I start."

But Olivia won’t be partying too hard because she knows she’ll have an early start.

She said of her son: "I tend to fall asleep around midnight and he tends to wake up around 7. So that’s just how it is. But I’m happy."

Olivia recently praised John for his support during her battle with breast cancer.

She told E! News: “He’s the best—I could not have gone through this as effortlessly as it was at some times with him.

“It was such a struggle to go through every day, but he was there making the hard things so much easier. He was making the things that made me really emotional less sad and just made me feel really protected and safe.”

And the ‘Mortdecai’ star admitted they enjoy nothing more than being at home with their kids.

She said: “Malcolm is three so he’s on the go. He needs a lot of entertainment.

“[Mai] is just the squishiest, happiest baby. She’s so easy. We just kind of cart her around everywhere. Just being at home and being with them is our favourite thing to do.”