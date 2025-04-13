Olivia Munn was "done" with acting after the birth of her son.

Olivia Munn was ready to quit acting

The 44-year-old actress - who has Malcolm, three, and six-month-old Mei with husband John Mulaney - spent months suffering from anxiety attacks after welcoming her first child into the world and began considering a new career in editing, producing or writing.

She recalled to the Los Angeles Times newspaper: “I called my agents and my manager and said, ‘I’m done being in front of the camera — don’t put me up for anything.’ "

But Olivia had a change of heart when she was offered the role of divorcee Sam in 'Your Friends and Neighbors', only to then be diagnosed with breast cancer.

The actress began filming after completing her treatment and was initially "really nervous" about her sex scenes.

She said: “I was really nervous about doing any sex scenes because I have a lot of scars. Scars that can be seen in clothing and scars that you wouldn’t know unless I was completely nude...

“I did feel insecure, but each time I did it, I felt better."

Olivia is now cancer-free and looking forward to her life getting "back to normal".

Insisting she never looked for special treatment, she said: “That’s how I handle life. I don’t like when it’s sugarcoated. I don’t like to be placated.

“Going through a year of battling cancer and five surgeries, the goal is not to be known as a sick person. The goal is to get to the other side and be back to normal...

“I’m so grateful for my body because it got me through this.”

Olivia's husband recently poked fun at her post-treatment struggles with "cancer brain", which has made her forgetful, and though John didn't consult her about the monologue on his Netflix series 'Everybody's Live', she is happy for him to make jokes at her expense because she knows how much he cares.

She said: “I trust him implicitly. I love his comedy. He loves our family and he loves me. We make so many jokes about my journey through this and who I am.

"I watched it — and he’ll hate me for saying this — but that was his way of saying, ‘I love you.’”