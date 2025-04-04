Olivia Munn feels "less insecure" about stripping off onscreen after undergoing a double mastectomy.

Olivia Munn feels less insecure about her body since her cancer surgery

The 44-year-old actress sheds her clothes in a her new TV show 'Your Friends and Neighbors' and confessed she felt less worried about saucy scenes than before her surgery because battling cancer gave her a "deeper appreciation" for her body.

She told NBC News: "As insecure as I was going into this [for the new show] about my body post-cancer and post-double mastectomy, I have been more insecure before going through all of this.

"I have a deeper appreciation for my body, because my body is the thing that got me through this. I fought through this with everything that I have, so I was a lot less insecure."

Olivia - who is mother to two children - also revealed she is now more selective about choosing work projects because she needs to manage her stress levels closely.

She added: "I have to manage my time, and I have to think about how much do I want to be away from my children or how much stress this is going to cause me.

"With my particular health situation, my cancer feeds on hormones, so if there’s any cancer that has found its way to stay in my body, then stress hormones can also feed on that.

"I often ask myself if this situation, this job, this friendship or this dynamic causes me stress and, God forbid, was to feed a cancer in my body and it came back later on in my life, would it have been worth it? And the answer is always no."

It comes after Olivia compared the pressures of being a mother to two young children to landing on Mars.

She is mom to son Malcolm and daughter Mei with her comedian husband John Mulaney and she admitted her homelife changed dramatically after their second child came along.

During an appearance on ‘Today with Jenna and Friends’, she explained: "It is so much fun every single day.

"{But] it's like I just landed on Mars. This is insane. How does anyone do this? ...

"We have the baby, who’s born in September. John was on Broadway. He was rehearsing all day long and then doing his previews at night for two weeks and… my three-year-old was like hitting his limit."

The strain caused some tension at home, especially when her son Malcolm, three, began to express jealousy towards his new sister.

Olivia added: “It was like screaming and crying, and like saying things to where my feelings were getting hurt.

"I broke down crying – a cry I have never cried."

Despite the challenging moment, it ultimately led to a powerful wake-up for Olivia. She added: “I was so distraught, but then this realisation, and I said, ‘God willing, we get to work as much as we are working now forever, and God willing we're shifting and jumping around and moving everywhere, and we're so lucky’.”