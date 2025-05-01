Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are finding it "a little tough" to spend time together.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are finding it 'a little tough' to spend time together at the moment

The 44-year-old actress is just two months away from her first wedding anniversary with former 'Saturday Night Live' star Joh, 42, but admitted that both of them are so busy with their careers right now that they have had to resort to "stealing little moments" here and there so they can see each other.

She told People: "We'll steal little moments throughout the day to just talk. Or, a lot of times, it's in the car. When I'm driving somewhere, he's driving somewhere, we will just get on the phone and just talk and catch up like that.”

“But it's a little tough right now because we're both so busy.

"I'm filming season two [of 'Your Friends and Neighbors'] and he's doing his Netflix show ['Everybody’s Live']. But I think from this moment forward, we stay together as a family.”

The former 'Newsroom' star - who has Malcolm, three, and seven-month-old Mei with John - added that they are both struggling to watch any television that isn't children's programming and cannot remember the last time they watched something that was aimed at adults.

She said: "John said the other day that he hasn't watched anything adult besides my show, now that it's airing, in we don't know how long.

"Because we only watched Daniel Tiger’s ['Neighborhood'] at my house. It's only Daniel Tiger, which is an amazing program for kids, but…”

Olivia also noted that she was having a "hard time meditating" as she tried to switch off but then learned the importance of taking just "10 minutes"for herself each day.

She said: "I was having a hard time meditating for a long time, because I know how good it is, and I would kind of roll my eyes at people telling me they're meditating.

"And then someone said to me, ‘If you don't have even 10 minutes a day for yourself, then God help you.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, yeah. I'll make 10 minutes.’ So I do that.

"I've been back and forth. I was in New York on Sunday, in LA last night, then a red-eye, stayed back, to New York. And when I got into the house in New York — I brought my kids back to our home in California yesterday — so I came back here today, and it was so nice to walk into an empty house."