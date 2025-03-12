Olivia Munn is heartbroken after the death of her literary agent Tony Etz.

Olivia Munn has paid tribute to her late agent

The 'Newsroom' star has paid tribute to her agent, who died on Monday (10.03.25) aged 64 after battling Chordoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "This makes me incredibly sad. This is my literary agent who passed away from cancer yesterday; but that's not how he deserves to be remembered.

"He should be remembered as one of the good guys in our business. They didn't get better and kinder than Tony.

"Rest in love, my friend. My thoughts are with his sweet family."

In a second post, Olivia - who previously battled breast cancer - simply added: "We all love you, Tony. F*** CANCER."

Tony spent three decades at the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), with his career seeing him represent several directors, actors, producers and writers, while he was also involved in shows like 'Grey's Anatomy', 'House' and 'Jackass'.

Almost two years ago, he requested to write his own obituary, and summed up his career in two lines.

As quoted by Deadline, he said: "Over 30 years as a packaging agent, I was foundational in the sale of 'Jackass', 'House', 'Lost', 'Rescue Me', 'Big Little Lies', 'Jury Duty' and 'Tracker' and dozens of other shows.

“And I have been a proud citizen of the best city state in the business.”

He married fellow TV agent Nancy Etz in 1999 during her time at ICM, and she would join him at CAA seven years later, while they went onto have son Alex together.

In a tribute, Peter Tolan - who co-created 'Rescue Me' and 'The Job' - hailed him as "deeply mourned" and "irreplaceable".

He added: "He defended those of us who were fortunate enough to be his clients with a ferocity most of our own mothers would be unable to duplicate.”

While longtime client Paul Attanasio said: "He had the sensitivity to understand what was unique to me (which I would constantly doubt) but then the breadth of vision to understand how that fit in the larger world (which I didn’t understand at all).

"That was the secret ingredient in whatever I was able to accomplish in television. I couldn’t have done it without him.”