Olivia Munn received a "very thoughtful and sweet" gift from John Mulaney on their wedding day.

The couple married in a private ceremony in July 2024 but the 44-year-old actress had felt "really sad" that while their son Malcolm, now three, would be part of the celebrations, their as-yet unborn daughter Mei - who was born to a surrogate in September - would look back and realise she wasn't there, so John came up with a special present to make her feel better.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Olivia said: “Our daughter was born via surrogate because I couldn’t carry her.

“And I was really sad. I was telling John I wish that she was here, because in the photos she’s gonna look back on the day that mommy and daddy got married, Malcolm will be there, but she won’t be there.

“He found this vintage locket. And he put her sonogram picture inside and he surprised me with it.

"It was very emotional, he’s very thoughtful and sweet.”

John, 42, previously admitted that their toddler son had made his presence known during the ceremony, which was officiated by Olivia's 'Newsroom' co-star Sam Waterston.

He laughed on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': "He was at our wedding in a little tuxedo and shorts. He actually went to the bathroom in his diaper during [the wedding] and announced it mid-vows.

"A very sweaty little two year old in a tuxedo just went, 'I'm pooping!' ”

Meanwhile, Olivia - who underwent a hysterectomy as part of her breast cancer treatment in 2023 but had frozen her eggs prior to the operation - recently admitted her Massachusetts-based surrogate was a "better pregnant woman" that she ever could have been.

She told SELF magazine: "Oh yeah, the surrogate’s still in our life.

“She was a better pregnant woman than I ever could have been.

"First of all, she doesn’t know any celebrities. Above everything else, I just wanted her to be kind.

"She’s an incredible mother, an incredible human being, an incredible friend, just wonderful."

The 'Your Friends and Neighbours' star - who had a double mastectomy and is now cancer-free - made sure that the surrogate understood that she "needed" to conceive a child in this way, and insisted that it wasn't for "superficial reasons" but it was "hard" for her nonetheless.

She added: “I needed [her] to understand that I needed to go this route. It wasn’t for superficial reasons or because I wanted to put my work first. I’m not saying that any of those reasons aren’t valid for those people. And I’m not judging anyone who makes those decisions based on that, but I needed her to understand this would be hard for me."

"It makes me emotional—it’s your baby, and the baby is somewhere else in the world."