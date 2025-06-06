Olivia Munn is reminded that she "battled and won" breast cancer whenever she sees her scars.

Olivia Munn is reminded that she 'battled and won' breast cancer whenever she looks at her scars

The 44-year-old actress was diagnosed with the disease in 2024 and underwent a series of operations and a double mastectomy to deal with it, and now looks at the marks left on her body as "proof" that she got through it all.

She told PEOPLE: "I just thought, 'You know what? I am done. I don't want to be insecure about this anymore. I'm going to carry this for the rest of my life.

"I'm like, 'Man, having these scars means that I battled and won. This is just proof of how hard I fought. This is proof that I'm still here.'"

The former Newsroom star then teamed up with Kim Kardashian's underwear company SKIMS for a campaign and insisted before the shoot that her scars were clearly visible in the photos so that other women going through the same thing could "feel comforted" when they saw them.

"I said, 'Look, if there are other women out there who have this same scar and see me with it and feel comforted, then it will heal me just as much as it may help them.

"The day after the campaign was released, there was this guy who was maybe 19 or 20, and he stopped me and he said that it meant so much to him and his mother,.

"He said his mother had gone through breast cancer and his mom's scars always made him feel like this tinge of sadness and fear. He was like, 'But now I see my mom's scars very differently.' The fact that he's now looking at his mother and her scars as something that's triumphant instead of something that's sad really meant a lot to me, and it's something I think about often."

"We got out there, and we did it. It was in that moment that I felt like an armor came off. I was holding this shield that I didn't realize was so heavy."