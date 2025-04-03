Olivia Munn has revealed the elaborate lie she told after learning John Mulaney was planning to propose to her.

The actress, 44, and the comedian, 42, tied the knot over the Fourth of July weekend in 2024, though the exact timing of their engagement remains unclear.

Now, during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ in which she discussed her Apple TV+ series ‘Your Friends and Neighbors’, Olivia shared how she accidentally found out about the proposal through her childhood friend Corinne.

She said: “My best friend Corinne, she texts me and says, ‘Hey, are you alone?’ Immediately I turned to John and say, ‘Oh my God. Corinne just asked if I’m alone. She wants to tell me something really interesting. I’m gonna go call her’.”

She added: “So I immediately betray her by telling him that she wants to talk alone. And when I go in the other room and call her, she says, ‘Hey, John called me. He doesn’t want me to ask you directly, but is there anything that you want for your proposal?’”

Olivia told Corinne she wanted something private rather than a big event with family and friends watching.

After the call ended, she said she was “freaking out” because she was worried Corinne might get in trouble for revealing the secret.

When John later asked about the conversation, Olivia “panicked” and made up a story about Corinne having marriage troubles.

She added: “I said, ‘She’s having really bad trouble in her marriage’.”

The actress added she even told John that Corinne and her husband Chris hadn’t been intimate in six months.

After the proposal, Olivia had the chance to confess the truth but chose not to.

She said: “And I’m so embarrassed that I triple down and go, ‘No, no, no! It is true’.

“This is how I’m starting off my marriage.”

Eventually, the guilt overwhelmed her, with the actress admitting: “I called Corinne, and I called John. I was just like, ‘You guys, I’m just so horrible and I’m so sorry’.”

She added she now understands why people confess to crimes years later, saying, “The guilt ... It was too much.”

Olivia also confirmed during the interview that she and John had a “very small wedding.”

The ceremony took place at a friend’s home in New York and was officiated by Sam Waterston, one of Olivia’s former co-stars from ‘The Newsroom’, as John revealed during a March 2025 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Olivia and John’s relationship first made headlines in the spring of 2021.

Later that year, the couple announced Olivia was pregnant with their first child, son Malcolm, now three. They later welcomed their daughter, Méi, now seven months old, in September 2024.