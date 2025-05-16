Olivia Rodrigo always carries cheese in her handbag to remind her of her childhood.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, 22, made the admission while speaking on Vogue’s ‘In the Bag’ video series, in which celebrities share the contents of their handbags.

She said about what she always carries: “I love Babybel so much. I love eating it and I love playing with the wax and making wax statues out of it.”

Olivia, who brought a vintage cheetah-printed Fendi bag to the Vogue shoot, said she regularly travels with a Babybel cheese tucked inside.

She also explained that the snack wasn’t just about taste — it was also a nostalgic habit that brought her closer to friends.

“My friends make fun of me for it, especially this one because they think it’s particularly elementary,” she said.

Olivia added: “We would trade each other little statues that we made out of (the red wax covering). I don’t even remember what we made — we must have been really creative ’cause this is not very malleable. (I) always keep that locked and loaded.”

The ‘Bad Idea Right?’ and ‘Vampire’ singer’s bag also contained more typical items, including a wide-brimmed hat, over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones, a Lâncome Juicy Tube lip gloss attached to her keys, playing cards, a tea bag, a journal, sunglasses and various makeup products.

Olivia has become known for her mix of classic and contemporary style and her love of vintage handbags.

On 25 April, she was photographed carrying Chanel’s ‘Nubuck Natural’ Beauty Tote Bag in black suede, dating back to 2012, while out in New York City.

She paired the accessory with a sleeveless black shirt, khaki trousers and black-and-white Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Canvas Low Top Sneakers.

The day before, on 24 April, Olivia attended the Planned Parenthood Gala, where she received the 2025 Catalyst of Change award for her advocacy on reproductive rights.

At the event, she wore Gucci’s Horsebit gown in ivory, accessorised with a custom reflective silver version of the brand’s Bamboo Night Small Glossed-Leather Shoulder Bag.