Ne-Yo has openly embraced his polyamorous lifestyle by introducing his four girlfriends to fans on social media.

The 45-year-old singer – whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith – shared a post on Instagram over the weekend featuring the women he is currently in a relationship with: Arielle Hill, Brionna Williams, a woman known as Cristina, and another who goes by Moneii.

He said in his social media post: “Since the world is so intrigued, I guess I should introduce my loves properly. LADIES AND GENTS I PRESENT MY PYRAMID.”

The ‘Miss Independent’ singer also asked followers to “say something nice” or “move on” with their lives.

The ‘Because of You’ artist also revealed each of his girlfriends has a nickname – Cristina is 'Pretty Baby'. Moneii is 'Phoenix Feather', Williams is 'Sexy Lil’ Somethin’' and Hill is 'Twin Flame'.

He concluded his post by exclaiming: “We happy over here.”

Although this was Ne-Yo’s first public confirmation of his polyamorous relationships, he had previously shared photos and videos with all four women over the past month.

Three of them – Cristina, Moneii, and Hill – refer to each other as “wives” and run an Instagram account, @the.mrs.lefts, dedicated to their relationship with him.

The page includes photos of them together at events, holding hands and posing with Ne-Yo.

Brionna, who is one of Ne-Yo’s backup dancers, has only posted pictures with the singer.

Ne-Yo defended his lifestyle during a 20 February interview on the ‘Rickey Smiley Morning Show’, saying: “I ain’t manipulating nobody, I ain’t brainwash nobody, I ain’t lying to nobody. I set it out there. ‘Here’s what it is. I like you, but I also like her, and her, and her. If you cool with that, come on we gonna have a great time.’”

He added the relationship is based on honesty and consent, saying: “I feel like I wasted a lot of time just being dishonest about things, to the point where had I taken this approach initially, I could’ve saved myself a lot of headache and heartache.”

Before embracing polyamory, Ne-Yo was married to Crystal Renay from 2016 to 2022, and the former couple share three children— Shaffer Chimere Jr., eight, Roman Alexander-Raj, six, and three-year-old Isabella Rose.

He also has two children – Madilyn Grace, 14, and Mason Evan, 13 – with his ex Monyetta Shaw-Carter, and another two sons—Braiden, three, and one-year-old Brixton – with ex Sade Jenea.

Speaking about how his children reacted to his lifestyle, Ne-Yo said: “It’s like, ‘Hey, this is daddy’s girlfriend. And so is that, and so is that, and so is that. She gonna make you some cereal, she gonna cook lunch and she gonna wash your clothes.’ And it’s all good.”