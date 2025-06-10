Orlando Bloom has undergone a £10k treatment to remove toxic chemicals from his blood.

Orlando Bloom undergoes treatment

The 48-year-old actor shared a photo of himself at Clarify Clinic on Monday (09.06.25) where he underwent the two-hour procedure, which can reduce inflammation by removing microplastics, chemicals and toxins from your blood.

He wrote alongside the Instagram snap: "Thanks for the help @clarifyclinics - a new way of removing microplastics and toxic chemicals from our bodies."

The cost of a single session of the procedure - which removes the unwanted elements using CE marked Clari by Marker - starts at £9,750.

On the Clarify Clinics website, the organisation explains: "Your plasma is gently separated from your red and white blood cells in a process called apheresis.

"The plasma is then passed through our safe and effective CE marked Clari column. The damaging substances like microplastics, forever chemicals, and inflammatory proteins are captured and removed.

"Unlike Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) nothing is added to your plasma during this process.

"This means your plasma retains your unique and critical immune balance, electrolytes, clotting factors and cell signaling.

"After the harmful substances are removed, your clean plasma and blood cells are recombined before being returned to you."

Orlando's fiancee Katy Perry recently admitted

to her fans in Australia that she'd been struggling with jet lag, particularly because their four-year-old daughter Daisy had been waking her up at 5am.

However, she joked any visible signs of tiredness weren't there because she'd had the wrinkle-smoothing injections.

She told the crowd: "You can't tell I'm tired because I got fresh Botox for Australia!"

It isn't the first time Katy has confessed to having Botox treatments.

Last month, a satirical headline by the Onion joked Katy would be releasing a song called Stop Making Fun of Me alongside a photo of Katy taken in Melbourne last year.

She quipped on Instagram in response: "This photo is clearly photoshopped I would never let my Botox go that long, do better The Onion!"