Orlando Bloom has revealed losing more than 50 pounds for his latest film role left him battling exhaustion, paranoia and intrusive thoughts.

The actor, 48, stars as a retired boxer in the forthcoming psychological drama The Cut, and he has now revealed how the preparation took a major toll on both his physical and mental health.

He said in an ITV interview: “I was just exhausted.

“I had no energy or brain power. Just mentally, physically, I was hangry. I was a horrible person to be around.”

Orlando explained he worked with nutritionist Philip Goglia, known for advising Hollywood actors including Christian Bale.

He said Goglia reduced his daily meals from three to two.

Orlando added: “Suddenly, all these foods were being taken away from me, and my protein powder was the last one.

“I was like, ‘No! Don’t take that one.’ Then basically I came down to (eating) just tuna and cucumber for the last three weeks.”

The actor said the extreme diet left him experiencing paranoia and intrusive thoughts.

Orlando went on: “We’re supposed to eat and sleep and take care of ourselves.

“It’s really a commentary on the lengths a person will go to have that second shot. I think that’s so relatable.”

Orlando, best known for roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and The Lord of the Rings, said Goglia regularly monitored his blood throughout the process.

He compared the process to athletes who cut weight but noted actors “take it to the extreme” in the short periods before filming.

The actor recalled lying down between takes on set, only to get up to do push-ups before the camera rolled.

He said: “It was to look a little bit bulkier.”

Although he managed to endure the diet, Orlando said he would not recommend it.

He told People about how his ransformation left him struggling to rest: “Turns out you can’t sleep when you’re hungry.”

The Cut, which is yet to be released, follows Orlando’s character – a former boxer whose career ended in defeat.

When he begins to train for redemption, “an obsession takes hold and reality unravels — and he may be spiraling into something far more terrifying,” according to a synopsis for the movie.