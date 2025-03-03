'Anora' scooped the prestigious Best Picture prize at the Academy Awards on Sunday (02.03.25).

Anora won Best Picture

The romantic comedy capped off a hugely successful night at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater by taking home the night's final and biggest award ahead of

‘The Brutalist’, ‘A Complete Unknown’, ‘Conclave’, ‘Dune: Part Two’, ‘Emilia Pérez’, ‘I’m Still Here’, ‘Nickel Boys’, ‘The Substance’ and ‘Wicked’, bringing its total for the night to five wins.

Accepting the honour, producer Alex Coco said: "We made this movie independently. If you're trying to make independent films, please keep doing it. We need more. This is proof."

Fellow producer Samantha Quan added: "We made this with very little money, but all of our hearts to all of the dreamers and the young filmmakers out there.

"Tell the stories you want to tell. Tell the stories that move you. I promise you you will never regret it.

Director Sean Baker then said: "I want to thank the Academy for recognising a truly independent film. This film was made with the blood, sweat and tears of incredible indie artists and... long live independent film!"

The win meant Sean equalled Walt Disney's 1954 record by taking four Oscars in one year, having also won Best Editing, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director, but set a new record as the only person to win all four for the same project.

In addition, 'Anora' actress Mikey Madison won the Best Actress in a Leading Role prize, rounding out 'Anora's wins.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater, she said: "Wow this is very surreal. Forgive me, I'm nervous so I'm going to read off a paper.

"Thank you so much to the Academy. I grew up in Los Angeles but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here, standing in this room today is really incredible.

"Thank you Neon, Film Nation, universal.

"Thank you to my incredible family, my mom and my dad, and my sister and my little brother and my twin brother Miles, thank you for being my best friend, not that you have a choice...

"I also want to recognise the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful and breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I'm honoured to be recognised alongside all of you, this is a dream come true and I'm probably going to wake up tomorrow.

"Thank you so much to Sean [Baker, director], I adore you, this is all because of you, thank you."

'The Brutalist' star Adrien Brody won Best Actor in a Leading Role, while the Supporting honours went to Kieran Culkin for 'A Real Pain' and Zoe Saldana for 'Emilia Perez'.

'The Brutalist' also won Best Original Score and Best Cinematography, while 'Wicked', 'Emilia Perez' and 'Dune: Part 2' each scooped two prizes.

The evening was hosted by Conan O'Brien and kicked off with a musical performance from 'Wicked' stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

In addition, there were musical tributes to the late Quincy Jones and the James Bond film franchise, while Morgan Freeman paid tribute to his late friend Gene Hackman as part of the In Memoriam segment.

Academy Awards 2025 full list of winners:

Best Picture:

‘Anora’

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Mikey Madison – ‘Anora’

Best Actor:

Adrien Brody – ‘The Brutalist’

Best Actress in a Supporting role:

Zoe Saldaña – ‘Emilia Pérez’

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Kieran Culkin – ‘A Real Pain’

Best Director:

Sean Baker – ‘Anora’

Best Original Screenplay:

‘Anora’

Best Adapted Screenplay:

‘Conclave’

Best Cinematography:

‘The Brutalist’

Best Original Score:

‘The Brutalist’

Best Original Song:

‘El Mal’ – ‘Emilia Pérez’

Best Film Editing:

‘Anora’

Best Production Design:

‘Wicked’

Best Costume Design:

‘Wicked’

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

‘The Substance’

Best Sound:

‘Dune: Part Two’

Best Visual Effects:

‘Dune: Part Two’

Best International Feature Film:

‘I’m Still Here’ (Brazil)

Best Animated Feature:

‘Flow’

Best Animated Short:

‘In the Shadow of the Cypress’

Best Live-Action Short:

‘I’m Not a Robot’

Best Documentary Feature Film:

‘No Other Land’

Best Documentary Short:

‘The Only Girl in the Orchestra’