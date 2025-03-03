Conan O’Brien poked fun at Karla Sofia Gascon's past-Tweet controversy in his Oscars opening monologue.

Oscars host Conan O'Brien

The 61-year-old comic - who kicked off his presenting duties on Sunday (02.03.25) with a pre-taped segment that paid homage to 'The Substance' - was talking about the Best Picture nominees when he referenced the scandal, which saw the 'Emilia Perez' actress experience a backlash for past offensive social media posts.

He quipped: “Little fact for you: ‘Anora’ uses the F-word 479 times. That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicists - 'You tweeted WHAT?!'

“Karla, if you’re going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel."

Conan poked fun at a number of the night's most-nominated movies.

He said:“I loved ‘The Brutalist’. It also received 10 nominations, I loved it, I didn’t want it to end and luckily it didn’t.

“’Conclave’, I’m a Catholic boy, loved ‘Conclave’. If you haven’t seen it, its log line is ‘A movie about the Catholic church – but don’t worry.’...

“Another one that’s nominated for Best Picture is ‘I’m Still Here’. It’s about a woman who forges ahead alone after her husband goes missing. When my wife saw it, she called it the feelgood movie of the year."

The host turned his attentions to Timothée Chalamet and noted he was “nominated for his portrayal of Bob Dylan” in “A Complete Unknown.”

He added: “Bob Dylan wanted to be here tonight, but not that badly."

'Wicked' stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo had opened the show with a musical performance, and their appearance gave Conan the chance to make a joke at the film's expense.

He said: "How about those ladies, Ariana and Cynthia. Wicked is nominated tonight in 10 categories, it’s the perfect movie for anyone who ever finished watching ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and thought ‘Sure, but where did all the minor characters go to college?’ That’s the story."

The talk show host shared a funny moment with Adam Sandler when talking about the night's dress code, with the cameras cutting to the 'Happy Gilmore' star in a hoodie and shorts.

He asked: "Adam, what are you wearing? You’re dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 a.m.”

The actor replied: “Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up. I like the way I look. Because I’m a good person. I don’t care about what I wear and what I don’t wear. My snazzy gym shorts and fluffy sweatshirt offend you so much that you had to mock me in front my peers!”

Adam then declared he was leaving the ceremony, but not before he rushed up to Timothee and yelled "Chalamet!" in his ear.