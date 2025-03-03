Morgan Freeman paid tribute to his "dear friend" Gene Hackman at the Oscars on Sunday (02.03.25).

The 87-year-old actor introduced the Academy Awards' In Memoriam segment by paying tribute to his 'Unforgiven' co-star, who, along with wife Betsy Arakawa, was found dead at home this week.

Morgan remembered his pal as a "generous performer" who had "won the hearts of film lovers all over the world".

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater, he said: "This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman.

"I had the pleasure of working alongside Gene on two films, ‘Unforgiven’ and ‘Under Suspicion; and like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man who’s gift elevated everyone’s work.

"He received two Oscars but, more importantly, he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world.

"Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy, I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work’ so I think I speak for us all when I say Gene you will be remembered for that, and for so much more. Rest in peace my friend.”

A montage of those from the film world who have passed away over the last year then played, beginning with Dame Maggie Smith, and also recognising the likes of Bob Newhart, Kris Kristofferson, Shelley Duvall, James Earl Jones M. Emmet Walsh, Teri Garr, Joan Plowright, John Amos, Bill Cobbs, Donald Sutherland, plus a number of producers, directors, and others working behind the scenes, including David Lynch.

Footage of Gene closed out the montage.