Sean Baker won his first Oscar

The 54-year-old filmmaker picked up the Best Original Screenplay Academy Award for 'Anora' at Sunday's (02.03.25) ceremony and dedicated the prize to the "sex worker community".

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater, he said: "This is crazy. Thank you to the Academy, thank you so much for this honour.

"I want to thank Neon and your incredible team, FilmNation, Focus Universal, and my wonderful manager Adam Kersh, and of course my incredible, incredible cast. You elevated everything I wrote and made me look very good, thank you.

"My wonderful producers, my fellow producers, I love you guys.

"I want to thank the sex worker community, they have shared their stories and life experience with me over the years. My deepest respect. Thank you, I share this with you."

'Anora' won ahead of 'The Brutalist', 'A Real Pain', 'September 5', and 'The Substance', while in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, 'Conclave's Peter Straughan took the prize from a shortlist which included 'A Complete Unknown', 'Emilia Perez', 'Nickel Boys' and 'Sing Sing'.

Accepting the prize, he said: "Thank you so much. Just a huge thank you to everyone involved in making 'Conclave'. The crew, our amazing cast, producers...

"I'm gonna thank my team and stop calling them my team from now on. Thank you to Brian, Jodie, Simon and Sasha for everything you do for me.

"The big three thank yous, Robert Harris, for your beautiful book, we're all standing on your shoulders.

"Our wonderful producer Tessa Ross and our great director Edward Berger, who is the best."

Peter ended his speech with a dedication to his daughter - but insisted she couldn't have his statuette.

He said: "One last thing, I'm here with my daughter. Connie, I love you, this is for you, that's not to say it's yours, it's not like that jumper you keep taking, this is mine.

"Thank you so much."