The Oscars producers had "enough time" to include Gene Hackman in the In Memoriam segment.

Gene Hackman was included in the Oscars' In Memoriam segment

The late actor, along with wife Betsy Arakawa, was found dead at their home last week, and the Academy made a rare exception to include him in the tribute, with footage of the actor closing the montage.

Rob Mills, Disney TV's EVP of unscripted and alternative entertainment, told Variety: "There is a way to go back in last minute.

"Sometimes it’s harder than others. There was enough time there.

"I remember when Bill Paxton passed away the day of the show that was hard. Here, it was nice that we were able to get him in and have him close out the montage.”

The producers were messaging after his death at the age of 96 to settle on "the right sort of grace note" for the Hollywood veteran.

Rob explained: “That morning, we were all texting about what we were going to do for Gene, The one thing we knew immediately was we can get him in the montage.

"But it was really important that we figure out what is the right sort of grace note we can do for for Gene. The show was already running long, but it was really important."

It was particularly emotional for the Oscars talent producer Taryn Hurd, who spent years trying to get Hackman to present an award.

He added: "I have to really give a special shout out to [Oscars talent producer] Taryn Hurd who every year would say, ‘We gotta see if we can get Gene to present this picture.’

"There was always a conversation. It was never the right time. So she took the loss hard, and it was important for her to get the right person to pay tribute, and fortunately, Morgan Freeman flew in for this.”

Morgan remembered his 'Unforgiven' co-star as a "generous performer" who had "won the hearts of film lovers all over the world".

A montage of those from the film world who have passed away over the last year played after his speech, beginning with Dame Maggie Smith, and also recognising the likes of Bob Newhart, Kris Kristofferson, Shelley Duvall, James Earl Jones M. Emmet Walsh, Teri Garr, Joan Plowright, John Amos, Bill Cobbs, Donald Sutherland, plus a number of producers, directors, and others working behind the scenes, including David Lynch.

Footage of Gene closed out the montage.

Some fans have been critical of the Oscars for omissions from the segment, with Shannen Doherty's representatives "really disappointed" she didn't feature after her death last summer, while Michelle Trachtenberg - who also died last week aged 39 - wasn't included either.