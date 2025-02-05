Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath have announced on final performance together this summer.

Ozzy Osbourne is performing with Black Sabbath one last time

The 'Paranoid' heavy metal legends have unveiled plans for a special hometown charity gig at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5 as the original lineup - completed by Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward - reunite for the first time in 20 years.

'Back To The Beginning' will feature a short solo set from Ozzy, 76, before the Prince of Darkness joins the rest of the group for what has been described as his "final bow".

HE said in a statement: “It’s my time to go 'Back to the Beginning'… time for me to give back to the place where I was born.

“How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

Ozzy has stepped away from touring in recent years as he battles spinal injuries and Parkinson's disease.

His wife Sharon Osbourne confirmed this will be his final performance.

She told BBC News: "Ozzy didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there's no been no full stop.

"This is his full stop."

The group formed in the UK city in 1968 and went onto become pioneers of the metal genre.

The special one-day event will also include sets from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

Meanwhile, organisers for the all-dayers have put together a supergroup of musicians.

Names already announced include Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan and Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit) and Jake E Lee.

Rounding off the first batch of names are Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde.

Regarding the supergroup, Sharon Osbourne added: "They're going to be doing some Sabbath songs, some Ozzy songs, and they'll all mix together.

"Different little groups will be coming on, but they're all icons."

All profits from the stadium show will be split between Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice, a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on Friday 14th February 2025 at LiveNation.co.uk.