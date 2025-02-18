Ozzy Osbourne has said he will perform at Black Sabbath’s final reunion concert in July but on his own terms.

The 76-year-old rocker is plagued by health issues including Parkinson’s and his band’s farewell concert, titled ‘Back to the Beginning’, is set to take place on 5 July at Villa Park in Birmingham, marking the end of Black Sabbath’s career, more than 50 years after the band formed in Ozzy’s home city.

Ozzy said on his SiriusXM show ‘Ozzy Speaks’: “I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them.

“I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable.”

Ozzy added about remains determined to take part in the show: “I am trying to get back on my feet.

“When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I’m not dead. I’m still actively doing things.”

Ozzy’s comments come less than two weeks after his wife, Sharon Osbourne, 72, told The Sun he can no longer walk due to Parkinson’s disease, with which he was diagnosed in 2003.

She said: “Parkinson’s is a progressive disease. It’s not something you can stabilise. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs.

“But his voice is as good as it’s ever been.”

Ozzy said performing in his home of Birmingham at the farewell gig was particularly significant to him.

He added in a statement about the show: “It’s my time to go back to the beginning … time for me to give back to the place where I was born.

“How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham for ever.”

The concert will feature performances from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

A supergroup including Guns N’ Roses’ Slash, Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, Wolfgang Van Halen and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello will also perform.

Proceeds from the event will go to Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice. Tickets are available via Live Nation.