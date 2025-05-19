Ozzy Osbourne is "getting stronger every day".

Ozzy Osbourne is preparing hard for his farewell show

The 'Paranoid' hitmaker - who has battled pneumonia and a lingering infection in recent years, had neck and spinal issues, which were exacerbated by a 2019 fall, as well as Parkinson's disease and pneumonia and a lingering infection in recent years - is preparing for Black Sabbath's farewell concert in Birmingham, England, in July and despite concerns for his health, his daughter Kelly Osbourne has insisted he will be "ready" to take to the stage.

She is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: “He’s working out every day. He’s getting stronger every day and he is ready for this. I think this is going to be the final one.

“It is my dad’s opportunity to say thank you to everybody who gave him the life and the career."

The 'Back To The Beginning' show at Villa Park on 5 July marks the first time frontman Ozzy has reunited with his bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward in 20 years and Kelly thinks it will be "magical".

She added: “And it gives me goosebumps just talking about it because it’s his moment to give back and it’s not about anything other than his love for his fans.

“I think it’s going to be a really magical moment.”

The 76-year-old rocker is planning to play a short solo set before joining the rest of the group for a Sabbath spectacular, though he has admitted he won't be putting on an energetic show and will likely spend most of his perfomance sitting down, though he's been working hard to improve his fitness.

He recently told the Guardian newspaper: "I do weights, bike riding, I’ve got a guy living at my house who’s working with me. It’s tough – I’ve been laid up for such a long time. I’ve been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength.

'It’s like starting all over again. I’ve got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going."

Ozzy's wife Sharon previously insisted the singer's voice is as good as ever despite all of his health problems.

She told The Sun: "He’s very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this [planned gig].

"Parkinson’s is a progressive disease. It’s not something you can stabilise. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it’s ever been."