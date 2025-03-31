Ozzy Osbourne pretended to be Russian while he was watching an England soccer match with Geezer Butler.

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer has opened up about the only time he evert took his bandmate to a game and revealed the singer put on a fake accent and pretended to support the opposing side when they were in the stands - even "crying and howling in despair" when England scored - and still nobody recognised him.

Geezer told the Sunday Telegraph newspaper: "It was England against some Soviet-era team, I can’t remember which one. But when England scored Ozzy pretended to be a Russian supporter and put on this really silly, ‘crying and howling in despair’ act, really loudly, and the England supporters around us were trying to console him. Nobody knew who he was."

The group is due to play their final ever gig at Villa Park - the home of Aston Villa soccer club - in Birmingham, the city where the bandmates all grew up, this summer.

Geezer has been a lifelong fan of the team, while Ozzy has been less interested in sport and the bassist admits he found it funny to see his pal immortalised in a tifo fan display at Villa Park because the singer has never been to an Aston Villa game.

He added: "The Ozzy Tifo was a surprise - especially as he’s never been to a match! But he’s probably Aston’s most famous person.

"People were saying it should have been me on the banner since I’ve been a Villa fanatic since I was a toddler, but unless you were a diehard Sabbath fan, you wouldn’t have had a clue who I was."

Geezer and Ozzy both filmed a promotional video for Aston Villa's last kit launch at the team's training ground and the bassist battled nerves as he faced the cameras in his favourite side's sports centre.

However, Geezer enjoyed being able to marvel at all of the players' expensive cars which were parked outside. He said: "I must say, I was very impressed with the player’s cars out in the car park. Almost all custom jobs … jealous."

Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning gig takes place at Villa Park on July 5.