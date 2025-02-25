Ozzy Osbourne's new documentary is an "honest account" of his health struggles.

Ozzy Osbourne stars in the upcoming documentary

The 76-year-old music star is the focus of a new Paramount documentary called 'No Escape From Now', and Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy's wife, has revealed that the feature-length project will offer an honest insight into his troubles.

Sharon said: "This film is an honest account of what has happened to Ozzy during the last few years.

"It shows how hard things have been for him and the courage he has shown while dealing with a number of serious health issues, including Parkinson’s. It’s about the reality of his life now.

"We have worked with a production team we trust and have allowed them the freedom to tell the story openly. We hope that story will inspire people that are facing similar issues to Ozzy."

The Black Sabbath star was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in February 2019, and Ozzy has lost his ability to walk due to the disease.

But Ozzy believes that his music, and his final performance with Black Sabbath in Birmingham in July, have helped him to come through his struggles.

He said in a statement: "The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I’ve been through. There’s been times when I thought my number was up.

"But making music and making two albums saved me. I’d have gone nuts without music."

What's more, Ozzy admitted that the upcoming show in Birmingham will be an emotional experience for him.

The music star - who also has a smoking-induced lung condition called emphysema - said: "My fans have supported me for so many years, and I really want to thank them and say a proper goodbye to them. That is what the Villa Park show is about."