Al Pacino's daughter showed him how to act when she was just a toddler.

The 85-year-old Hollywood star - who is father to Julie, 35, with his former partner Jan Tarran, twins Anton and Olivia , 24, with Beverly D’Angelo as well as two-year-old Roman with Noor Alfallah - eventually won an Oscar for his portrayal of a blind man in the 1992 drama Scent of a Woman. but recalled that it was his eldest who showed him how to act like that without any "preparation" or anything.

He told E! News: "I was playing a blind man and I remember my oldest daughter was at the time three [years old]. I visited blind institutions, and they were great to me.

"I said to my daughter, ‘Hey, Julie, do a blind person. Can you do a blind person for me?.

"She did it and I thought, ‘Wow, I can't do this because kids are geniuses.’ They have that genius and she was blind and she just did it, no preparation, nothing."

Al is now starring in The RItual, and also revealed that he still looks forward to going into work every day at this stage in his life.

He said: "“I loved it and it was a privilege to have this opportunity.

"You never think that until afterward because it's such a struggle doing films—it’s not easy work. But at the same time, it's great.

"I looked forward to going in. It's difficult when you don't look forward to going to work. I've had those experiences, yes, but I had [fun] on this one."

The Godfather recently revealed that - especially when it comes to his youngest child - he hopes to "stay healthy" so he can be around as long as possible for him.

He told the BBC: "I want to be around for this child. And I hope I am.

"I hope I stay healthy, and he knows who his dad is, of course.

"Everything he does is real. Everything he does is interesting to me. So, we talk. I play the harmonica with him on the other video thing, and we have made this kind of contact. So, it’s fun."