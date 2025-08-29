Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson "have a real connection".

Pamela Anderson has been linked to Liam Neeson

The 58-year-old actress and Liam, 73, were romantically linked to each other during the press tour for their comedy movie The Naked Gun, and a source has now denied suggestions that their supposed romance is merely a publicity stunt.

The insider told People: "Everything between them has been genuine. Neither would ever take part in a publicity stunt. They have a great time. Neither of them needs the publicity."

Another source insisted that Pamela and Liam have no need to fake a romance, observing that they "have a real connection".

The insider said: "Their relationship isn’t just for show. They have a real connection. There’s no incentive for either of them to stage something like this."

Pamela previously opened up about their relationship, revealing that they "just like each other".

The actress told Extra: "We just like each other."

The Hollywood duo loved working together on the comedy movie, and Liam admitted that their friendship grew very naturally.

He said: "It just grew naturally. We didn’t force it, just allowed it to grow."

Pamela also relished the experience of starring in a comedy movie.

The actress explained: "It was so much fun. It was such a joy to go to work and to work with such talented people and the director, Akiva Schaffer, he's just a comedic genius.

"It's interesting, it's very serious and very hard work, but it's all about timing. We had a good time."

Prior to that, Pamela revealed that she actually leaned on her own life experiences for her Naked Gun performance.

The actress - who rose to international stardom by playing 'C.J.' Parker in Baywatch in the 90s - admitted that she needed to show some courage before singing for one scene in The Naked Gun.

She said: "All the words to that song, I'm thinking of personal experiences in my life, and so I'm able to get it out even in a crazy scene like that. So it's not just spitting out the words, it's performing some of your innermost thoughts."