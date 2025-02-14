Pamela Anderson hopes 'The Last Showgirl' leads to a new chapter in her life.

The 57-year-old star - who cemented herself as a global sex symbol playing lifeguard Casey Jean "C.J." Parker in 'Baywatch' from 1992 until 1997 - has won critical acclaim for her latest role in the Gia Coppola-directed drama, and Pamela wants to take on more difficult parts going forward.

During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', she explained: "There are lots of things in the works, so I am deciding what I want to do next.

"I want challenging roles, I want to transform and see what I am made of. I feel like I have only just scratched the surface."

'The Last Showgirl' tells the story of veteran Las Vegas dancer Shelly Gardner (played by Pamela) who is left facing an uncertain future as her 30-year show suddenly shuts down.

During the TV appearance, Pamela revealed she was busy "making pickles" when she was given the film's script and she signed up because she felt that she had "so much more to give" in her career.

She said: "I was making pickles and writing a cookbook and making my life beautiful no matter what, but I had this kind of sadness thinking I had so much more to give.

"So, when the script arrived I thought, ‘I am going to grab this part by the throat and do it ... I am enjoying the moment – it has been very exciting doing a movie at this stage of my life and it’s really wonderful.

"It’s a very relatable story and I had a lot of empathy for the character – I fell in love with her. It is a very touching and beautiful and not at all violent or exploitative towards women. We shot the movie in 18 days, which was wild.

"Playing Roxy in 'Chicago' on Broadway was the warm-up for this role and I am so proud to be a part of it. I love independent cinema, and I can’t wait to do more."

'The Graham Norton Show' airs Friday, February 14, at 10.40pm on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.