Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff has been remembered as a "force of nature" and a "proud mama".

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff was found dead at home

The actress - who had Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32, with ex-husband David Hasselhoff - was found dead at her Los Angeles home on Wednesday (05.03.25) after taking her own life at the age of 62, and her agent, Sharon Kelly, has admitted she is still "in shock" at the news.

Sharo said in a statement: “I am in shock and still processing the loss of my dear client Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff. Pamela was a force of nature. She will be missed.

“My heart goes out to her family, her beautiful daughters and granddaughter who Pamela constantly gushes about and loves so dearly. Pamela often talked about how very proud she was of both her daughters and what they have blossomed into. She was a proud mama!”

Pamela's daughters have yet to speak about the tragedy but Hayley reposted a photo of her parents from 1996 to her Instagram Story with a simple white heart emoji in lieu of a caption.

And their father, 'Baywatch' star David, shared a statement on behalf of the family.

He said: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Actress Morgan Fairchild said she "felt terrible" about the news of her former neighbour's passing.

She wrote on X: "I feel terrible. Pamela used to be my neighbour. I’m not sure what happened. I last spoke to her in December, and she gave no evidence of this.”

Pamela was found dead at her $2 million Hollywood Hills home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities were alerted after family members grew concerned when they had not heard from her for several days.

Paramedics responded to a call reporting an unconscious woman shortly after 10pm Wednesday night. No suicide note was found at the scene.

Pamela’s career included roles in ‘The Young and the Restless’, ‘The Fall Guy’ and ‘Sirens’, but she had stepped away from acting in recent years.