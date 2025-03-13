Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's eldest daughter would "do anything in the world" to hug her again.

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's daughter has paid tribute to her

The actress - who had Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32, with ex-husband David Hasselhoff - was found dead at her Los Angeles home last week after taking her own life at the age of 62 and she's been remembered as a "forever angel" be her eldest child.

Taylor shared a series of photos of Pamela and their family over the years on her Instagram Story and wrote: “I’d do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel.

“You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything.(sic)"

The 'Sharknado 4' actress - who has seven-month-old daughter London with husband Madison Fiore - vowed to "protect" her younger sister and to make her late mom proud.

She continued: "I promise to make you proud + celebrate you every day.

"London will know how incredible you are + I promise I will protect Hayley forever.

“Mama, I love you so much … the pain is unbearable but I will be strong for you + hold onto your memory until we meet again, my beautiful.(sic)"

Hayley has yet to speak out about the tragedy but reposted a photo of her parents from 1996 to her Instagram Story with a simple white heart emoji in lieu of a caption.

And their father, 'Baywatch' star David, shared a statement on behalf of the family.

He said: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Actress Morgan Fairchild said she "felt terrible" about the news of her former neighbour's passing.

She wrote on X: "I feel terrible. Pamela used to be my neighbour. I’m not sure what happened. I last spoke to her in December, and she gave no evidence of this.”

Pamela was found dead at her $2 million Hollywood Hills home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities were alerted after family members grew concerned when they had not heard from her for several days.

Paramedics responded to a call reporting an unconscious woman shortly after 10pm Wednesday night. No suicide note was found at the scene.

Pamela’s career included roles in ‘The Young and the Restless’, ‘The Fall Guy’ and ‘Sirens’, but she had stepped away from acting in recent years.