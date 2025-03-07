Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff shared a hauntingly optimistic final message with her followers just hours before her death by suicide at her Hollywood Hills home.

The actress, 62, who starred in ‘Baywatch’ and appeared in a string of other TV roles, posted a New Year's Eve video on Instagram capturing a serene moment with her grandchild London.

Her footage began with a snapshot of Pamela standing before a Christmas tree, then cut to a joyful video of her grandchild.

She captioned the post: “Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London.

“Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing.”

She also expressed hope for the future, adding in her caption: “My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love.”

The actress ended with the positive and forward-looking statement: “May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!”

Despite the upbeat nature of the post, Pamela was found dead at her $2 million Hollywood Hills home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities were alerted after family members grew concerned when they had not heard from her for several days.

Paramedics responded to a call reporting an unconscious woman shortly after 10pm Wednesday night. No suicide note was found at the scene, and her passing has left friends, family, and fans reeling.

Pamela, who was married to ‘Baywatch’ star David Hasselhoff, 72, from 1989 to 2006, is survived by their two daughters, Hayley, 32, and Taylor, 34, as well as her granddaughter London.

Her passing comes after a contentious divorce with David, which included prolonged disputes over alimony, lasting until 2017.

Pamela’s career included roles in ‘The Young and the Restless’, ‘The Fall Guy’ and ‘Sirens’, but she had stepped away from acting in recent years.