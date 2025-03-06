Paris Hilton has already introduced her daughter to the world of fashion – and given fans a glimpse into their matching style choices.

Paris Hilton has already introduced her daughter to the world of fashion – and given fans a glimpse into their matching style choices

The hotel heiress, 44, posted a video on TikTok showing her 15-month-old daughter, London, exploring her handbag collection.

In the clip, London, dressed in a pink dress, stands near a shelf stacked with her mother’s purses.

Paris enters the room and greets her daughter, saying: “Hi Princess! Are you getting into my purses? Oh, is this your favourite? You like the pink one?”

London picks up a pink bag and holds it by her side as the words “London: I’m slaying!” appear on the screen.

Her mother then holds up a shiny, pink shoulder bag, saying: “Ooo, we got some of the new designs! Look at this one. Is that beautiful? What do you think? Do you like it?”

The video caption on the clip said: “London: Mom, I’m obsessed!”

Paris constantly showcases her fashion collection online, and in clip lifts a sparkly blue clutch, saying: “Ooo! Sparkles!” – as London reaches out to touch the gems on the bag.

Holding up a leopard-print bag with “Paris” written in gold, Paris asks in the video: “What do you think? Good?”

London points to her mother’s name on the purse before grabbing a white, shiny bag, now holding two at once.

“London: Loves it,” then appears across the screen.

“Cute!” Paris says as London switches bags, adding: “Are you gonna be my model? Let’s see what’s inside.” The pair carefully open the white purse, revealing a pink inner lining.

Paris tells her daughter: “You’re gonna have your own purse line soon!.

“London Hilton Line. What else?”

Paris then hands her daughter a hot pink bag.

“Which is your favourite?” she asks while London plays with the handles.

Picking up a black bag with a silver chain, Paris adds: “I’ll wear this one today. Cute?”

The video ends with the words “London: You’re sliving,” as London gazes at her mother.

Paris shares London and son Phoenix, 2, with husband Carter Reum.