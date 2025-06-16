Paris Hilton has praised Carter Reum for filling their family home with "love, laughter, and fun".

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot in 2021

The 44-year-old star has son Phoenix, two, and daughter London, 18 months, with Carter, and Paris took to Instagram on Father's Day (15.06.25) to heap praise on her husband.

The blonde beauty - who has been married to Carter since 2021 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Happy Father’s Day to the Dada who fills our home with love, laughter, and fun. Watching you be a dad is the greatest gift — your kindness, patience, and playful heart make every day magical [star emojis] Phoenix, London, and I adore you beyond words

"Forever grateful for our #CutesieCrew [tears and hearts emoji] (sic)"

Paris also paid tribute to her own dad on Father's Day.

The socialite wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to my incredible dad @RickHilton7 [heart emoji] The most loyal, loving, and protective man [tears emoji]

"Thank you for always believing in me and letting me chase my dreams [heart and stars emoji] I’m so lucky to be your daughter. Love you forever [heart emojis] #FathersDay. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Paris previously admitted to feeling like "the luckiest girl in the world" after getting married to Carter.

The singer took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to her husband on their second wedding anniversary.

Alongside some throwback snaps from their wedding day, Paris wrote: "Before 2021, 11:11 was just my favorite time of day [star emojis] Now it's the anniversary of one of the best days of my life [heart emojis] Happy 2 year anniversary my love! [heart emojis] Thank you for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world every single day. [queen emoji] So happy and grateful for this beautiful life we are building together Love you so much Dada (sic)"

Paris has also admitted that she loves the challenges of motherhood.

She told E! News: "It's been such a special time.

"My little baby boy is my world and he's made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner - just my everything.

"It's been amazing being a mom, being a wife and this new phase of my life. I just never felt so happy."