Paris Hilton feels "spooked" after her son Phoenix told her he saw a ghost in their house.

The hotel heiress - who is mother to Phoenix, two, and daughter London, one, with husband Carter Reum - has shared a video on her social media accounts which shows the toddler pointing out a "ghost" to her and she's asked other mothers to get in touch and tell her whether they have ever experienced anything like it.

She posted the clip online and wrote: "Well, I’m spooked ... To all my #SlivingMoms, has this happened with your little ones? Would love to know … for research purposes."

The video is captioned: "Phoenix saw a ghost in our house" and it shows the little boy pointing and telling his mom: "There’s a ghost in there ... There’s a ghost in there and there."

Paris is head off-camera asking him: "Where’s the ghost?" and Phoenix replies: "Ghost this ..." before pointing towards a door and saying: "Ghost!"

She added in a note on the video: "So cute, yet so scary I can't".

The socialite continues to ask her son about what he had seen and he said: Mama’s room," and she said: "What’s in Mama’s room?"

Phoenix went on to say: "Ghost indoor ... Ghost in… store. Ghost in this door!"

The video ended with the words: "Okay, need to move now."

Paris previously opened up about her own brush with the paranormal in an online interview with her pal Nicole Richie for British Vogue.

In the question and answer session, Nicole asked Paris: "Never have I ever had a paranormal experience" and Paris revealed she had a spooky encounter during a visit to her grandmother's house.

She said: "My grandma's old house. We're just like in the playroom, and a crown, like, started floating across the room ...

"Because, supposedly, a girl who had lived there before, something happened in like the driveway, like a hundred years ago. And people would see her in the mirror, brushing her hair ... "

Nicole said: "Sick! Oh my God!" and Paris concluded by adding: "So scary."

In an episode of her 'This Is Paris' podcast, the socialite revealed there was another spooky event at the house when a Ouija board was used.

She said: "One night we were in the playroom and literally a crayon, like I’m not joking, you know those old school crayons, was floating in the air, went like this and flew up. We were doing the Ouija board thing, which I am never doing again."