Paris Hilton has teased that an "iconic" actress will play her on screen.

The 44-year-old heiress is working on an television adaptation of her autobiography 'Paris: The Memoir' with sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning as producers and while she cannot reveal who exactly will be stepping into the title role, she has claimed that the choice will "blow people away.".

She told US TV show 'Extra: "I am so excited to be producing this with Elle and Dakota,” she said. They are so sweet. I love them so much. They are so, just, smart, beautiful, kind, lovely, so talented. We're doing it with A24 as well, just ‘White Lotus’ and ‘Euphoria’ and all the most amazing shows, so it's very exciting.

"I know [who is playing me] but it's a surprise. I can't tell.

"She's blonde. She’s iconic, beautiful, she’s an incredible actress, and people are going to be blown away when they see this."

The book explores Paris's rise to stardom in the early 2000s, as well as her personal struggles,and news of a TV series was first reported in late 2023.

Paris previously claimed that her memoir has helped to change the public's perception of her.

The reality star told The Independent: "People just understand me more now because of the book."Paris also claimed that she invented a Barbie-like character during her teens in order to "protect" herself.

She explained: "I was in so much pain that I created this Barbie doll fantasy life.

"It was a character I put on as a mask to protect myself."

Paris even adopted a voice that made her sound more "raspy and alluring".

The 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker created the character in a bid to distance herself from her heiress status.

She said: "My family always wanted me to be very proper and conventional. But I didn’t want to be known as the Hilton Hotel granddaughter. I wanted to be known as someone else."